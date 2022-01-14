Kerala nun rape case: Detailed timeline of events

Chennai :

The rape case against the Bishop was registered by police in Kottayam district in June, 2018. Today, a Kerala court acquitted him as the prosecution failed to produce evidence against the accused, the Additional District and Sessions Court II acquitted the Bishop.





In her complaint to the police in June 2018, the nun had alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse by Franco between 2014 and 2016.





Here’s a timeline of the case over the last 3.5 years:





June 28, 2018 - The Kerala nun accused Mulakkal of rape and a complaint was filed with the Kerala police under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The nun alleged that she was raped by Mulakkal 13 times between 2014 and 2016 during his visits to the nun's convent in Kottayam district.





July 1, 2018 - John Jacob, convenor of the AMT, the fraternity of devotees in the Ernakulam archdiocese, filed a complaint against Cardinal Mar George Alanchery for failing to inform the police about the nun's rape charge.





July 5, 2018 - In-camera statement of the nun was recorded





July 7, 2018 - National Women’s Commission (NCW) demands an expedition of the probe.





July 25, 2018 - A relative of the nun comes forward alleging that they have received a huge offer to have the case withdrawn.





July 30, 2018 - Kuravilangad police register a case against the priest, Father James Erthayil who made the call. The investigation team reaches Delhi to collect evidence to record the statement of Ujjain Bishop Mar Sebastian Vadakkel as the nun said he knew about the rape.





August 7, 2018 - Kerala High Court seeks the government’s response that sought the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal.





August 8, 2018 - SIT reaches Jalandhar to interrogate Bishop Franco.





September 11, 2018 - Survivor writes to Vatican ambassador to India seeking intervention. On the same day, Bishop Franco lashes out at the survivor alleging anti-church people have sponsored her.





September 12, 2018 - Missionaries of Jesus announces a probe into agitating nuns pressing for the arrest of Bishop Franco.





September 20, 2018 - Franco Mulakkal relieved of his pastoral duties





September 21, 2018 - Franco is arrested in Kerala after three days interrogation.





September 24, 2018 - Franco's bail application gets rejected





October 15, 2018 - Kerala High Court grants bail and directs Bishop to be present before the investigating officer once in two weeks.





April 9, 2019 - Investigating officer submits chargesheet before a magistrate court in Pala.





January 20, 2020 - Franco files a plea for discharge without a trial





March 16, 2020 - Franco’s discharge petition was dismissed by Additional Sessions Judge-1 after the matter was heard elaborately.





July 7, 2020 - Kerala High Court rejects appeal by Franco challenging lower court’s order dismissing discharge plea.





July 13, 2020 - Additional District and Sessions Court cancels Franco’s bail and issues arrest warrant as the former Bishop failed to appear before the court.





July 25, 2020 - Franco moves Supreme Court seeking discharge.





August 25, 2020 - Supreme Court dismisses discharge plea.





August 7, 2020 - Franco Mulakkal gets bail for the second time by the Kottayam Additional District and Sessions Court.





September 16, 2020 - Trial begins in Additional District and Sessions Court in Kottayam.





November 6, 2020 - Supreme Court dismisses Franco’s plea seeking review of its earlier order rejecting his discharge petition.





January 10, 2022 - Trial concludes.





January 14, 2022 – The court acquits Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the rape case.