NEET-UG counselling to begin from January 19: Mandaviya

New Delhi :

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said NEET-UG counselling will commence from January 19.





He extended his best wishes to students.





"Dear students, counselling for NEET-UG is being started by the MCC from January 19.





You all are the future of the country and I hope that all of you will give a new direction to your career with the mantra 'service is religion'. I extend my best wishes to all," Mandaviya tweeted.









प्रिय छात्रों, MCC द्वारा NEET-UG के लिए काउंसलिंग 19 जनवरी से प्रारंभ की जा रही है।



आप सभी देश का भविष्य हैं और आशा है की आप सभी सेवा ही धर्म के मंत्र के साथ अपने करियर को आगे नई दिशा देंगे। मैं सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देता हूँ। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 13, 2022



