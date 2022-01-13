Vaccination, localised containment: Top takeaways from PM meeting on Covid situation

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with chief ministers over the Covid situation in the country and stressed on local containment of the virus spread as well as ensuring minimum damage to livelihood while making strategies to deal with the surge in cases due to the Omicron variant.





1) In his remarks at the meeting, Modi underlined the importance of vaccination and the need to further accelerate the 'Har Ghar Dastak' programme to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage.





2) Modi said the central and state governments must continue with pre-emptive, pro-active and collective approach followed so far in fighting the pandemic.





3) He asserted that it is very important to safeguard the economy and livelihood of common people while framing Covid strategies.





4) The doubts that were there earlier about Omicron are slowly getting cleared now, he noted.





5) Reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting on Sunday, Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.





6) The meeting came on a day India logged 2,47,417 new infections, the highest in 236 days, taking the total tally of Covid cases to 3,63,17,927, which included 5,488 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data.



