Kerala logs 59 new Omicron cases in last 24 hours, 13,468 new Covid-19 cases registered

As many as 59 more Omicron cases were confirmed in Kerala on Thursday taking the total Omicron tally to 480 in the state, informed the Kerala Health Department.
Thiruvananthapuram: Out of the 59 confirmed cases- 42 are from low-risk countries, five are from high-risk countries and nine through contact, and three are from other states, as per official data. Meanwhile, Kerala logged 13,468 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, stated the health department. As many as 461 persons are admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. The state saw 3,252 recoveries and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours.
