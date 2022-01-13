Thu, Jan 13, 2022

12 coaches of Guwahati-Bikaner Express derail near Domohani in West Bengal

Published: Jan 13,202206:48 PM by ANI

The incident took place around 5 pm.

Visuals from the spot (Image Courtesy: ANI)
Bardhaman: Twelve coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed near Domohani town in West Bengal on Thursday evening. According to the information received by Indian Railways, a lot of passengers were travelling from Assam in the train. 

The incident took place around 5 pm. Following the accident, the District Railway Manager (DMR) and the (Assistant Divisional Railway Manager) rushed to the site along with the accident relief train and medical van. "Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van," Indian Railways informed. A High-level Commissioner Railway Safety enquiry has been ordered in the accident. More details are awaited.

