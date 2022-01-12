Always fascinated by the richness of the Tamil language, culture, says Modi

Chennai :

While inaugurating 11 government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has always been fascinated by the richness of Tamil and its culture.





"One of the happiest moments of my life was when I got a chance to speak a few words in the world’s oldest language, Tamil, at the United Nations," he said.





In 2014, our country had 387 medical colleges. In the last seven years only, this number has gone up to 596 medical colleges. There were only seven AIIMS in the country before 2014 but now, the number of AIIMS approved has increased to 22, the Prime Minister further added during his speech.



