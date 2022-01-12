Centre revises Covid discharge policy with severity categorised into mild, moderate cases

Chennai :

Mild cases





1) Discharge after at least 7 days from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days.





2) No need for testing prior to discharge.





Moderate case





1)If there is resolution of symptoms, patient maintains 02 saturation > 93% for 3 successive days without oxygen support) and stable comorbidities, if any, such patient will be discharged as per the advice of the treating medical officer.





2) No need testing prior to discharge





3) Patients on oxygen whose symptoms do not resolve and demand for oxygen continues, to be discharged only after

* Resolution of Symptoms

* O2 saturation above the prescribed limit for 3 successive days (without oxygen support)

* Stable comorbidities





Severe cases





1) As per the discretion of the treating medical officer, based on clinical recovery





Patients post-discharge are advised to self monitor their health for further 7 days and shall continue wearing