Modi inaugurates 11 new medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 11 government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating medical colleges virtually (Image Courtesy: ANI)
Chennai:
Modi virtually inaugurated the colleges. He also opened the new building of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) here.

The new medical colleges have come up at Virudhunagar, Namakkal, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Tiruvallur, Nagapattinam, Dindigul, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Krishnagiri districts in the state and would have a cumulative capacity of 1,450 medical seats.

The government had earlier said establishment of these medical colleges was in line with the prime minister's constant endeavour to promote affordable medical education and improve health infrastructure in all parts of the country.

The new colleges have been set up under the centrally-sponsored scheme of establishing new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital.

Over 1.5 crore people in these districts and adjoining areas would benefit from the new initiative.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia were present here for the inauguration.

The medical colleges that have been inaugurated in districts include:


                                                      Virudhu nagar medical college


                                                     Kalla kurichi medical college


                                                           Ooty medical college


                                                     Tiruvallur medical college


                                                          Ariyalur medical college


                                                          Namakkal medical college


                                                               Nagapattinam medical college



                                                          Tiurppur medical college


                                                                  Dindigul medical college



                                                        Ramanathapuram medical college


                                                              Krishnagiri medical college

