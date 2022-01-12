Remembering Swami Vivekananda: Modi, Naidu pay tributes

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary.
I pay tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His was a life devoted to national regeneration. He has motivated many youngsters to work towards nation building. Let us keep working together to fulfil the dreams he had for our nation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2022
My humble tributes to the great son of this soil, #SwamiVivekananda on his birth anniversary.Swami Ji was a visionary spiritual leader & an iconic ambassador of India.Through his noble thoughts & exemplary eloquence,he drew the world's attention to India's rich cultural heritage. pic.twitter.com/Y2jcZDfzXR— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 12, 2022
