DRDO flight tests Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

New Delhi :

The indigenously developed anti-tank missile is a low weight, fire and forget missile, and is launched from a man portable launcher, integrated with thermal sight.

The missile impacted the designated target and destroyed it.

The final impact event was captured on camera and the test has validated the minimum range successfully.

An official said the present test was to prove the consistent performance for the minimum range, and all the mission objectives were met.

The missile has miniaturised infrared imaging seeker and advanced avionics for on-board control and guidance.

The missile performance has been proven for the maximum range in earlier test trials.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has congratulated the DRDO for the consistent performance of the anti-tank missile, and said that this is an important step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat in advanced technology-based defence system development.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the team for the excellent performance of the missile during the test.