Amid rise in Covid cases, Lok Sabha Speaker inspects Parliament House Complex

New Delhi :

Birla visited the Covid-19 testing facility set up in Parliament House Annexe for the Members of Parliament, officers and staff of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats and reviewed the facilities and preparations there. He directed officials to immediately address any requirements of members and officials that were felt necessary.

He also directed officials concerned to put in place all precautionary measures to check the spread and keep track of positive cases.

He also interacted with doctors and other Corona warriors at the Medical Centre and directed that all additional resources may be made available on priority.

"Necessary arrangements for the 2022 Budget session of Parliament are being made in order to facilitate performance of the constitutional responsibilities of Members of Parliament," Birla said.

He directed officials to take special care of Members of Parliament above the age of 60 and attend to their requirements in a proactive manner.

Birla said that the situation is under control and all steps are being taken to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. "It has been ensured that sanitation and other arrangements are in place at all places, as per official guidelines and SoPs," he said.

He also sought that adequate arrangements for Covid positive officers and employees of Parliament may also be made.