New Delhi :

25 international pax offloaded at Delhi airport after testing positive for Covid





Around 25 international passengers were de-boarded at Delhi airport on Monday after testing positive for Covid.





Maximum number of passengers were scheduled to travel to Dubai by SpiceJet Airlines.





"Thirteen passengers have been de-boarded today as they tested positive for COVID," a SpiceJet official told ANI.





Besides SpiceJet, many passengers of different airlines have also been deboarded after the reports of the concerned passengers came positive. It is mandatory for passengers travelling to the United Arab Emirates to take rapid PCR test before the flights.





Notably, India has been reporting a surge a Covid cases.





According to Union Health Ministry, India logged over 1.79 lakh COVID-19 cases on Monday with the daily positivity rate surpassing 13 per cent.





India's active caseload currently stands at 7,23,619. The case tally of Omicron in India has exceeded the 4,000 mark.