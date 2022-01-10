Bandra Court sends 'Bulli Bai' case accused Shweta, Mayank to police custody till Jan 14

Mumbai :

Two accused in the 'Bulli Bai' app case- Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal- have been sent to Mumbai Cyber Police custody till January 14 by the Bandra court on Monday. They were detained from Uttarakhand on January 5.





The court initially remanded Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal to police custody till January 10. Meanwhile, the Bandra Court sent Vishal Kumar Jha, another accused in the same case to 14-day judicial custody.





Two other accused Niraj Bishnoi and Aumkerashwar Thakur are in Delhi police custody. Niraj was arrested from Assam's Jorhat while Aumkerashwar was apprehended from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.





On January 9, the 'Sulli Deals' app creator Aumkerashwar Thakur was sent to 4-day police custody in Delhi. As per information from Delhi Police, all the accused were connected to each other virtually via chat rooms.





Further investigation is on in the case.