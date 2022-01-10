Around 1,000 Delhi Police personnel test Covid positive

New Delhi :

About 1,000 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for the Covid virus, amidst a surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, police said on Monday.





According to information by Delhi Police, all the infected police personnel are under quarantine and their medical condition is stable.





Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal and the Public Relations Officer (PRO) are among the police personnel in all units and at all police stations, including the police headquarters who have have been hit by Covid infection.