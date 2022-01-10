Omicron sibling BA.1 rapidly replacing Delta, says Insacog

Chennai :

Scientists at the Department of Biotechnology's INSACOG are working on genome sequencing on Covid-positive clinical samples and have stated that Omicron (B.11.529) variant and its sibling (sub-lineage) BA.1 have been dominating co-circulating and rapidly replacing the Delta variant in Maharashtra and other states of India.





The delta variant of Covid, Omicron also has two other sub-lineages - BA.2 and BA.3. However, according to virologists who were involved in sequencing stated that the presence of BA.2 is far too low and BA.3 is not yet been identified in India.





Earlier, a Union Health Ministry official had said that according to the WHO, the BA.1 sub-lineage of Omicron variant accounts for 99% of sequences, and overall, over 95% of the variant sequences reported include a 69-70 deletion in the S gene in most countries reporting an Omicron-fueled surge.



