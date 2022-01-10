Over 300 Delhi Police personnel test Covid positive

New Delhi :

The law enforcement agency, which helped the people during the first and second wave, is now facing a difficult situation.

All the officials have quarantined themselves.

This has sent a panic wave in the whole police department. The national capital is daily reporting around 20,000 cases and there are possibilities that the number can go up. The Delhi Police personnel are playing an important role by assisting the other agencies such as doctors and Delhi government in fighting Covid situation.

The Delhi Police has said that they are following appropriate Covid behaviour and all the officials are undergoing treatment. The police department hasn't released any data regarding the number of personnel suffering from the Omicron variant.

The Delhi Police officials were the first to take Covid injection as the frontline workers. The total strength of the Delhi Police which is around 90,000 have been given both the doses of Covid injection.

Not only Delhi, the Mumbai Police Department is also facing a difficult time in the third wave of Corona.

More than 523 active cases of coronavirus have been found in the Mumbai Police Department.





In the last 48 hours, 114 Mumbai Police officials tested positive for coronavirus. The 18 IPS officers who tested positive for coronavirus, includes 1 joint Commissioner of Police, 4 additional CPs and 13 DCPs.