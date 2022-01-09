Air India offers 'One Free Change' of date, flight number till March 31

New Delhi :

Air India is offering 'One Free Change' of date or flight number or sector for domestic tickets with confirmed travel till March 31, in view of the current prevailing situation of COVID-19.





In a tweet today, Air India said, "#FlyAI: In view of recent uncertainties due to surge in COVID cases, Air India is offering ONE FREE CHANGE of date or flight number or sector for all domestic tickets (098) with confirmed travel on/before 31.03.22." As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the country, the aviation sector in the country seems to be reeling under pressure.





IndiGo airlines also on Sunday anticipated that around 20 per cent of its current scheduled operations to be withdrawn from service. IndiGo, further said that it has waived change fees as scores of people are altering their travel plans. In its official statement, IndiGo said, "Owing to the increasing number of Omicron infections, large numbers of IndiGo customers are changing their travel plans. In response to customer needs, IndiGo is waiving change fees and is offering free changes for all new and existing bookings made up to January 31, for flights up to March 31, 2022. With the reduced demand, we will also be selectively withdrawing some of our flights from service."





"Where possible, cancellations of flights will be done at least 72 hours in advance and customers will be moved to the next available flight and will also be able to change their travel through the use of Plan B on our website," the statement said. Th