Telangana ready to face any situation, says CM

Hyderabad :

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government is well equipped to tackle the pandemic situation.

He said Covid's new variant Omicron is spreading all over the world, people should be on alert, take self-regulatory measures, follow the government guidelines and should not entertain any fear or anxiety over the variant.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, reviewed Covid situation in the state at a meeting attended by health minister T. Harish Rao and senior officials of the medical and health department.

The Chief Minister advised people not to entertain any fear about coronavirus but should wear masks, ensure hand sanitation, maintain the physical distance and follow other such self-regulations.

KCR said everyone should take the vaccine. The vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years is currently underway. From Monday onwards, the third dose (Booster dose) will be given to healthcare workers, other frontline workers and people above 60 years of age. He said all those who are eligible should get vaccinated. In case of symptoms, people should approach the nearest government hospital for treatment.

He appealed to people not to move in groups especially during the Sankranthi festival and try to remain in their homes and celebrate the festival with all precautions.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister that adequate oxygen beds, medicines and other essentials are available to deal with any situation.

Meanwhile, the state government has extended Covid-19 curbs till January 20. Rallies, meetings and other public gatherings will remain prohibited across the state.

The state on Sunday reported 1,673 new cases and one death. The daily count, which was 2,606 on Saturday, dropped apparently due to fewer tests conducted during the last 24 hours that ended at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday.

In Greater Hyderabad, the Covid tally dropped to 1,165 from 1,583 on Saturday. Neighbouring urban districts of Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri also saw a decline in the daily count.