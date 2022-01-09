Sun, Jan 09, 2022

Air Asia Ranchi to Chennai flight directed to Bhubaneswar due to medical emergency

Published: Jan 09,202209:46 PM by PTI

Air Asia Ranchi to Chennai flight was directed to Bhubaneswar due to a medical emergency on Sunday evening.

AirAsia Airbus A320-200 plane (Credit: Reuters)
Bhubaneswar:
An Air Asia flight from Ranchi to Chennai made an emergency landing at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here on Sunday due to a medical crisis, a senior official said.

A passenger on board felt uneasy and complained of breathing difficulty following which the flight was diverted to Bhubaneswar, he said. Basant Kumar Paswan (40) was taken to the Capital Hospital here for treatment, the official said, adding, three family members also deboarded with him.

