PM to inaugurate, address 25th National Youth Festival on Jan 12

Taking to twitter on Sunday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said: "My young friends, Do you have a great idea that you'd like PM @narendramodi ji to speak about? Share your ideas for PM Modi's speech at 25th National Youth Festival on 12th January 2022."

Youth across the country can share suggestions and innovative ideas for the Prime Minister's speech on the occasion. The Prime Minister may include some of the suggestions in his speech.

Attended by youth representing every district of India, the Festival aims to galvanise, ignite, unite and activate the young citizenry towards nation building, to unleash the true potential of our demographic dividend.

A National Youth Summit will be organised on January 13 that aims to bring diverse cultures of India and integrate them into a united thread of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', through an immersive and interactive approach.

Idea exchange Youth Summit Sessions will be held with homegrown and global icons and experts to disseminate knowledge and shaping intellect.