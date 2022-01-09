Sun, Jan 09, 2022

PM Modi chairs meeting to review Covid-19 situation in the country via video conference

Published: Jan 09,202205:25 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting on Sunday to review the Covid-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in cases.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: ANI)
Chennai:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in cases. The meeting was held virtually. 

According to Union health ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations