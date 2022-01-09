PM Modi chairs meeting to review Covid-19 situation in the country via video conference

Chennai :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country as the Omicron variant of the virus fuels a surge in cases. The meeting was held virtually.





According to Union health ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday, a total of 1,59,632 new coronavirus infections were reported, the highest in 224 days, while the active cases increased to 5,90,611, the highest in around 197 days.