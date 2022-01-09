Pak boat 'Yaseen' with 10 crew in Indian waters apprehended off Gujarat coast

The Indian Coast Guard ship Ankit apprehended Pakistani boat 'Yaseen' with 10 crew in Indian waters at Arabian Sea during night ops on 08 Jan. Boat being brought to Porbandar for further interrogation, the official said in a tweet.
