Sixty-two workers at railway workshop test positive for Covid

The sample testing of other workers at the workshop is underway (Representative image)

Chennai :

A total of 62 workers of a railway workshop in Mahalaxmi area of Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last four days, as per Western Railway PRO.





The workshop has a total of 500 workers, said the PRO. The sample testing of other workers is underway.





Meanwhile, Mumbai logged 20,318 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday.





During the last 24 hours, 71,019 samples were tested in the capital city of Maharashtra. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai has gone up to 8,95,098.





A total of 6,003 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 7,70,056. Five people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the virus in Mumbai to 16,399. There are currently 1,06,037 active COVID-19 cases in the state