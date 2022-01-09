'Sulli Deal' app mastermind arrested from Indore on basis of inputs received from 'Bulli Bai' app creator

Chennai :

Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) of Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested the mastermind behind the "Sulli Deal" app case from Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday, informed Police.





"Aumkareshwar Thakur, Sulli Deals app creator, and mastermind arrested from Indore. He was the member of Trad-Group on Twitter made to troll Muslim women," said DCP KPS Malhotra, Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO), Delhi Police Special Cell.





The person was detained on the basis of inputs received during "Bulli Bai" app creator Niraj Bishnoi's interrogation. In both Sulli Deal and Bulli Bai applications, photos of women were allegedly uploaded without their consent and inappropriate remarks were passed against them.





Both the apps used the hosting platform 'GITHUB' to auction the stolen photos. 'Sulli deal" is a year-old case whereas "Bulli Bai" surfaced last month. Other than Bishnoi, three other accused have also been arrested in the Bulli Bai app case.



