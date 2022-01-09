Sun, Jan 09, 2022

Jharkhand: Naxals set 27 vehicles on fire in Gumla district

Published: Jan 09,202208:22 AM

Naxals set 27 vehicles on fire in Gumla district (Image credit: ANI)
Gumla:
A group of Naxals set around twenty-seven vehicles on fire in Jharkhand's Gumla district on January 7, the police informed.

According to the police, the operation has been initiated. "A group of Naxals set around 27 vehicles on fire in Ghumla district yesterday evening. Many vehicles have burnt completely," Gumla Police said. An extensive search operation has been launched, the police said. 

