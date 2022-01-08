Omicron: Maharashtra govt imposes night curfew, more curbs

Chennai :

With cases rising in Maharashtra in an unprecedented pace, the government on Saturday banned movement in groups of 5 or more persons from 5 am to 11 pm. All movement from 11 pm to 5 am except for essential services prohibited from January 10 midnight.





As per the latest guidelines, swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty salons, zoos, museums, & entertainment parks to remain closed. Hair cutting salons and malls to operate at 50% capacity.





More details are awaited.