Sat, Jan 08, 2022

Omicron: Maharashtra govt imposes night curfew, more curbs

Published: Jan 08,202209:00 PM by Online Desk

With cases rising in Maharashtra in an unprecedented pace, the government on Saturday banned movement in groups of 5 or more persons from 5 am to 11 pm. All movement from 11 pm to 5 am except for essential services prohibited from January 10 midnight.

Representative image (Source: IANS)
As per the latest guidelines, swimming pools, gyms, spas, beauty  salons, zoos, museums, & entertainment parks to remain closed. Hair cutting salons and malls to operate at 50% capacity.

More details are awaited.

