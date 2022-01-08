Covaxin booster jabs show long-term safety, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech

New Delhi :

Bharat Biotech says its trial of Covaxin booster jabs has demonstrated "long-term safety with no serious adverse events"





"90% of recipients had a detectable neutralizing antibody response against the wild-type strain (6 months after the second dose)," the Covaxin maker says.







