Covaxin booster jabs show long-term safety, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech says its trial of Covaxin booster jabs has demonstrated long-term safety with no serious adverse events .
New Delhi:
Bharat Biotech says its trial of Covaxin booster jabs has demonstrated "long-term safety with no serious adverse events"
"90% of recipients had a detectable neutralizing antibody response against the wild-type strain (6 months after the second dose)," the Covaxin maker says.
Bharat Biotech says its trial of Covaxin booster jabs has demonstrated "long-term safety with no serious adverse events"— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022
"90% of recipients had a detectable neutralizing antibody response against the wild-type strain (6 months after the second dose)," the Covaxin maker says pic.twitter.com/4Ldgdx2zoc
Conversations