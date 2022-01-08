Sat, Jan 08, 2022

Covaxin booster jabs show long-term safety, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech

Published: Jan 08,202206:37 PM by ANI

Updated: Jan 08,202207:31 PM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Bharat Biotech says its trial of Covaxin booster jabs has demonstrated long-term safety with no serious adverse events .

Covaxin
Covaxin
New Delhi:
Bharat Biotech says its trial of Covaxin booster jabs has demonstrated "long-term safety with no serious adverse events"

"90% of recipients had a detectable neutralizing antibody response against the wild-type strain (6 months after the second dose)," the Covaxin maker says.



Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations