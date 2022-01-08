Goa Medical College and Hospital to get genome sequencing device on January 15, says Vishwajit Rane

Panaji :

The genome sequencing device will be installed in the State-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Bambolim on January 15, said state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.





Addressing a press conference here at the BJP Goa headquarters on Friday, Rane said, "The genome sequencing facility will enable the health services to conduct tests in the State and get faster results."





Stating that the State Government tackled the first and second wave of COVID-19 successfully, the Minister said that the ongoing third wave is being tackled carefully.