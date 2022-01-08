Snowfall hits traffic at Kashmir airport, at least 10 flights cancelled, several delayed

Jammu :

At least 10 flights were cancelled and several delayed on Saturday as air traffic between Kashmir and the rest of the country was affected due to low visibility and inclement weather with the overnight snowfall continuing at most places in the valley, officials said.





The snowfall, which started late in the afternoon on Friday, continued through the night at most places, they said.





Intermittent snowfall was going on at many places in the valley when last reports came in, they said.





The officials said while light to moderate snowfall was recorded in plains of Kashmir, moderate to heavy fall, with very heavy at isolated places, was recorded in the higher reaches of the valley.