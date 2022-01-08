Sat, Jan 08, 2022

India records 1,41,986 new Covid cases, higher than Friday's tally

Published: Jan 08,202210:07 AM by Online Desk

The total vaccination rate of the country touched 150.06 crore doses.

The daily positivity rate is at 9.28 percent (Image credit: PTI)
Chennai:
With the Omicron variant spreading across the country in an unprecedented pace, India on Saturday reported around 1,41,986 fresh Covid cases, 40,895 recoveries, and 285 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Omicron has been reported in 27 states, with the most cases in Maharashtra with 876 cases, followed by Delhi with 513 infections.

The daily positivity rate is at 9.28% and the active cases recorded was 4,72,169. Out of the total active Covid cases, the total recoveries are 3,44,12,740 and the death toll is 4,83,178   

