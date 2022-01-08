India records 1,41,986 new Covid cases, higher than Friday's tally

Chennai :

With the Omicron variant spreading across the country in an unprecedented pace, India on Saturday reported around 1,41,986 fresh Covid cases, 40,895 recoveries, and 285 deaths in the last 24 hours.





Omicron has been reported in 27 states, with the most cases in Maharashtra with 876 cases, followed by Delhi with 513 infections.





The daily positivity rate is at 9.28% and the active cases recorded was 4,72,169. Out of the total active Covid cases, the total recoveries are 3,44,12,740 and the death toll is 4,83,178





The total vaccination rate of the country touched 150.06 crore doses.