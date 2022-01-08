Jammu and Kashmir: Flights at Srinagar Airport delayed due to snowfall

The continued snowfall has reduced the visibility at our airport. The snowfall is likely to continue till 11 am. All operations shall be delayed. Kindly bear with us, tweeted the Srinagar Airport.
Flights operating from Srinagar Airport were delayed due to low visibility triggered by rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.
Snowfall is expected to continue till afternoon.— Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) January 8, 2022
Visibility is only 500 M https://t.co/hj3nOdTbL2
