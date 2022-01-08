Sat, Jan 08, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir: Flights at Srinagar Airport delayed due to snowfall

Published: Jan 08,202209:20 AM by ANI

Updated: Jan 08,202209:34 AM

Representative Image
Representative Image
Flights operating from Srinagar Airport were delayed due to low visibility triggered by rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. 

"The continued snowfall has reduced the visibility at our airport. The snowfall is likely to continue till 11 am. All operations shall be delayed. Kindly bear with us," tweeted the Srinagar Airport.

