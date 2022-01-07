After 214 days, India reports 1,17,100 Covid cases, 3K Omicron cases so far

The active cases in India is currently at 3,71,363 (Image credit: Reuters)

Chennai :

The single day rise in coronavirus infections was recorded above one lakh after 214 days, taking India's total tally of Covid cases to 3,52,26,386 which includes 3,007 cases of Omicron reported across 27 states and UTs, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.





Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated.





Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 cases followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.





With the spread showing a steep increase, the daily positivity rate also rose to 7.74%.





The active cases in the country is currently at 3,71,363.

The active cases comprise 1.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has decreased to 97.57 per cent, the ministry said.