22 Haryana districts to get mobile medical units

Chandigarh :

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that 22 districts will get a national mobile medical unit which can be termed as mini hospital on wheels.





As per a press release, Anil Vij was speaking in a meeting with the officials of the Health Department and the officials of the Haryana Civil Medical Service association.





The state health minister said, "Apart from admitting the patient in this unit, there are other facilities including OPD facility, fully operated laboratory, oxygen facility, testing facility."





Anil Vij informed that this mobile unit will go to the villages and towns of the state within the stipulated time period and will provide health facilities to the people. He added, "A total of 47 mobile units would work in the state, under which each district would have two mobile units."





Health Minister said that in the mobile unit, container testing space, vaccination place, pharmacy location, and laboratory location have also been given. An intercom facility has been provided in this unit for communication between the driver and other personnel.





Vij informed, "Some things in this unit have been kept in the form of foldable so that they can be used as per the requirement and the unit also has the facility of a generator, LED TV, medical equipment like emergency kit along with nebulizer, stretcher among others. Similarly, it also has the facility of a video camera and a GPS system."