Jammu and Kashmir: 1 terrorist killed in encounter in Budgam

Badgam :

A terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out late Thursday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of Budgam, said the Kashmir Zone Police on Friday.





Furter details are awaited on the encounter.





"BudgamEncounterUpdate: 01 #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.





#Encounter has started at Zolwa Kralpora Chadoora area of #Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 6, 2022





Earlier on Thursday evening, the police had informed about the beginning of the encounter headed by police and security forces.