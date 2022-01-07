Modi briefs President about security breach on Punjab flyover

New Delhi :

In a tweet, the President’s secretariat said, “President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse.”





Modi said after the meeting, “Called on Rashtrapati Ji. Thankful to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength.”









Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Modi and expressed his deep concern over the incident.



