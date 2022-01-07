Modi briefs President about security breach on Punjab flyover

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach during his visit to Punjab, drawing his concern over the serious lapse.
New Delhi:
In a tweet, the President’s secretariat said, “President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a first-hand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about the serious lapse.”
Modi said after the meeting, “Called on Rashtrapati Ji. Thankful to him for his concern. Grateful for his good wishes, which are always a source of strength.”
Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Modi and expressed his deep concern over the incident.
In a “major security lapse”, the prime minister’s convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has denied any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government is ready for an inquiry.
