Candidates expenditure limit hiked to Rs 95L for LS polls, Rs 40L for Assembly elections

The Centre on Thursday hiked the maximum poll expenditure for candidates contesting both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, which would be applicable from the next polls.

The revised limits have been notified by the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Legislative Department.

As per a government notification, for Loka Sabha polls, the maximum expenditure limit for candidates has been hiked from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 95 lakh, while for Assembly elections, it has been raised from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.





The Election Commission of India enhances the existing election expenditure limit for candidates in Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies. These limits will be applicable in all upcoming elections. pic.twitter.com/TGbTaJBs7N — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

For the small states, the expenditure limit for Lok Sabha polls has been raised from Rs 54 lakh to Rs 75 lakh, while for Assembly elections it has been increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 28 lakh.

The last major revision in election expenditure limit for candidates was carried out in 2014, which was further increased by 10 per cent in 2020.

The Election Commission had formed a committee comprising retired IRS officer Harish Kumar, EC Secretary General Umesh Sinha, and Chandra Bhushan Kumar, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner, to study the cost factors and other related issues, and make suitable recommendations.

The committee had invited suggestions from the political parties, chief electoral officers and election observers on the matter.

The committee found that there has been a substantial increase in the cost inflation index since 2014. It also factored in the changing modes of campaigning, which is gradually taking the virtual route.