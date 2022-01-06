Supreme Court to hear PIL on PM's security lapse on Friday

Chennai :

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by senior advocate Maninder Singh moved the Supreme Court to institute a court-monitored probe into the security lapse happened in Prime Minister Modi's itinerary in Punjab.





Chief Justice NV Ramana asked the petitioner on his expectation from the court. Singh replied that he needs a fair probe and wants accountability to be fixed.





The plea alleged that private persons were aware of Prime Minister Modi's route which is against the rule. The PIL would be heard by the Supreme Court on Friday. Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) alleged the Punjab police failed to follow the 'blue book'









Modi was on his way to Bathinda to address a rally alongside the former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, he took the road instead of air due to inclement weather. His convoy was stopped by protestors at the Ferozepur highway creating tension for 15-20 minutes before the blockade was cleared.





In an apparent dig at Punjab CM Channi, Modi remarked "Thank your CM, at least I reached Bathinda airport alive."





Inputs from ANI