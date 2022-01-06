Thu, Jan 06, 2022

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Lajpat Rai market in Chandni Chowk

Published: Jan 06,202208:42 AM by PTI

Updated: Jan 06,202209:30 AM

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Visuals from Lajpat Rai Market in Chandni Chowk where a fire broke out (Image credit: ANI)
New Delhi:
A fire broke out at Lajpat Rai market opposite the Red Fort here early on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

No casualties have been reported, they said.

A call about the fire at Lajpat Rai Market was received around 4.43 a.m. and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire official said.

The fire has been doused and the cooling process is underway, he said.

