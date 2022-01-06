73 new cases take Pondy figures to around 1.3 L

Puducherry :

Coronavirus cases are continuing to soar in Puducherry with the confirmation of 73 fresh infections in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.





With 73 cases being reported today, the overall tally went up to 1,29,692.





The new cases identified at the end of the examination of 2,727 samples were spread over Puducherry (50), Karaikal (13) and Mahe (10). However, there were no fresh fatalities today and the toll remained at 1,881.





The active cases were 278 with 59 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 219 being in home isolation.





Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that while nine patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours the overall recoveries were 1,27,533.





The Health Department has tested 20,56,978 samples so far and has found 17,45,772 out of them to be negative.





The Director said the test positivity rate shot up to 2.68 per cent, while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.34 per cent, respectively.





The Health Department has administered 14,15,406 doses so far which comprised 8,45,889 first doses and 5,69,517 second.