DCGI nod for Bharat Biotech’s nasal dose

Earlier, the Hyderabad-based manufacturer has proposed the booster dose for those who have been already been innoculated against COVID with Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.
New Delhi: DCGI’s Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has granted ‘in principle’ approval to Bharat Biotech for the conduct of ‘Phase III superiority study and Phase III booster dose study’ for its intranasal COVID vaccine and has asked it to submit protocols for approval. Earlier, the Hyderabad-based manufacturer has proposed the booster dose for those who have been already been innoculated against COVID with Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.The interval between the second dose and booster dose will be six months, sources have told. According to the sources, India is expected to get an Intranasal booster vaccine in March, after timely conduction of trials.
Conversations