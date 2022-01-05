Delhi govt cancels all leaves, except medical, to all officers due to Covid surge

Chennai :

The Delhi government has cancelled the leave of all its officers, officials and staff, and directed them not to leave station in view of a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city and the need of enough manpower to handle the situation.





''The competent authority directs to cancel all leave granted, except medical leave, to all officers/officials/staff in all the departments, offices of Delhi government until further order,'' the order said.





Delhi Govt directs to cancel all leaves granted, except medical leave, to all officers, officials & staffs in the all depts of State govt& further directed no leave except medical leave shall be granted, nor allowed to leave station, until further orders, says an official letter pic.twitter.com/8hbWkjiHmk — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022





Delhi recorded 10,665 fresh Covid cases and eight more deaths due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period, according to a health bulletin issued by the city government on Wednesday.





