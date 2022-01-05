Wed, Jan 05, 2022

Delhi govt cancels all leaves, except medical, to all officers due to Covid surge

Published: Jan 05,202209:01 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Delhi recorded 10,665 fresh Covid cases and eight more deaths due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period, according to a health bulletin issued by the city government on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded 10,665 fresh Covid cases and eight more deaths (Credit: Reuters)
Delhi recorded 10,665 fresh Covid cases and eight more deaths (Credit: Reuters)
Chennai:
The Delhi government has cancelled the leave of all its officers, officials and staff, and directed them not to leave station in view of a rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city and the need of enough manpower to handle the situation.

''The competent authority directs to cancel all leave granted, except medical leave, to all officers/officials/staff in all the departments, offices of Delhi government until further order,'' the order said.


Delhi recorded 10,665 fresh Covid cases and eight more deaths due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period, according to a health bulletin issued by the city government on Wednesday.

Delhi Govt directs to cancel all leaves granted, except medical leave, to all officers, officials & staffs in the all depts of State govt& further directed no leave except medical leave shall be granted, nor allowed to leave station, until further orders, says an official letter

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations