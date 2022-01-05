160 resident doctors in Mumbai hospitals test Covid positive

Mumbai :

Nearly 160 resident doctors of hospitals in Mumbai run by the Maharashtra government and the local civic corporation have tested positive for coronavirus in the last three days, a senior office-bearer of their association said on Wednesday.





Ganesh Solunke, president of the JJ Hospital chapter of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), said 62 resident physicians of the state-run hospital in central Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 72 hours.





Besides, he said 40 resident doctors in King Edward Memorial Hospital, 50 in Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital and another seven in R N Cooper Hospital have also contracted coronavirus (bringing the total to 159). All three hospitals are run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).





Also, at the Thane Municipal Corporation-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in the adjoining city, eight resident doctors have been diagnosed with the disease, he added.





On Tuesday, the MARD had said more than 170 resident doctors in hospitals run by the Maharashtra government and civic corporations had tested positive for coronavirus in the last two days.







