Punjab prepared to deal with Covid third wave: Official

Chandigarh :

Although the department has all infrastructural needs in place to deal with the large number of cases expected in case of the third wave becoming a reality, he also appealed to the people to get themselves fully vaccinated against the virus as it is the most potent tool to avoid Covid-19.

To increase vaccination coverage, the Health Department has started vaccinating children in the age group of 15-18 from January 3 and so far approximately 12,000 children were provided the first dose of the vaccine.

He said the drive to administer booster doses of the vaccine is going to start from January 10.

Singh also made an appeal to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour strictly as transmissibility of the Omicron variant is three times more than that of the Delta variant.