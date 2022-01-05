Wed, Jan 05, 2022

Mumbai daily cases cross peak of second-wave, daily tally at 15K

Published: Jan 05,202207:40 PM by Online Desk

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said 100 per cent lockdown is not required as of now, but stressed the need to impose restrictions wherever there is crowding.

Representative Image (Credit: AFP)
Chennai: Mumbai reported 15,166 daily Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, active cases at 61,923 today. Amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said 100 per cent lockdown is not required as of now, but stressed the need to impose restrictions wherever there is crowding.

