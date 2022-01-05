Mumbai daily cases cross peak of second-wave, daily tally at 15K

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said 100 per cent lockdown is not required as of now, but stressed the need to impose restrictions wherever there is crowding.
Chennai: Mumbai reported 15,166 daily Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, active cases at 61,923 today. Amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said 100 per cent lockdown is not required as of now, but stressed the need to impose restrictions wherever there is crowding.
Mumbai reports 15,166 fresh infections of COVID-19 & 3 deaths; Active cases 61,923 pic.twitter.com/slszTia5Jn— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022
Conversations