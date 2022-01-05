Mumbai daily cases cross peak of second-wave, daily tally at 15K

Chennai :





Mumbai reports 15,166 fresh infections of COVID-19 & 3 deaths; Active cases 61,923 pic.twitter.com/slszTia5Jn — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Mumbai reported 15,166 daily Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, active cases at 61,923 today. Amid the spurt in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said 100 per cent lockdown is not required as of now, but stressed the need to impose restrictions wherever there is crowding.