Precautionary dose will not be mix-and-match: Government

Published: Jan 05,202205:04 PM by Online Desk

Precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as given previously, says Government.

Representative Image (Credit: Reuters)
Chennai:
Precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. Those who've received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who've received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog, said Wednesday.

Precautionary dose of Covid vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers, 60+ with comorbidities will be same as the first 2 doses: Govt.

