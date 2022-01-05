Precautionary dose will not be mix-and-match: Government

Chennai :

Precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose will be the same vaccine as has been given previously. Those who've received Covaxin will receive Covaxin, those who've received primary two doses of Covishield will receive Covishield, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog, said Wednesday.





