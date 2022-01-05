Modi stuck on flyover for 15-20 minutes in Bathinda, major security lapse: MHA

Chennai :

In a series of tweets, Nadda lashed the Punjab government for the security lapse and said that Chief Minister Channi refused to address the issue.





"It is sad that the PM’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. But we will not let such cheap mentality hinder progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab," he tweeted.





It is sad that the PM’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. But we will not let such cheap mentality hinder progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

"Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport," said MHA. The Ministry said that it is taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.



#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi cancels his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to address a rally "due to some reasons", Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announces from the stage pic.twitter.com/j9Ykcmv9KA — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022



