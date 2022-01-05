Modi stuck on flyover for 15-20 minutes in Bathinda, major security lapse: MHA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab to launched projects worth thousands of crores was cancelled soon after protesters took the route which was cleared for his convoy, said National President JP Nadda.
It is sad that the PM’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. But we will not let such cheap mentality hinder progress of Punjab and will continue the effort for the development of Punjab.— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi cancels his scheduled visit to Punjab's Ferozepur to address a rally "due to some reasons", Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announces from the stage pic.twitter.com/j9Ykcmv9KA— ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022
Conversations