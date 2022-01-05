Pondy flouted HC orders restricting New Year celebrations: Litigant informs court

Chennai :

D Jagannathan, a former panchayat president from Puducherry, made this submission before the first bench of the Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and PD Audikesavalu.





“On December 30, a bench of Justice S Vaidyanathan and Jusice D Bharatha Chakravarthy of the Madras HC had passed several directions to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. However, more than 10,000 people were gathered at Puducherry White Town beach on the night of December 31 and January 1,” the petitioner submitted.





When the same matter came before the first bench, the petitioner noted that COVID-19 SoPs were flouted and the same was not ensured by the UT administration.





However, the judges held that since the New Year celebration is over, there is nothing on hand to proceed with the matter.





The bench disposed of the matter granting liberty to the petitioner to initiate contempt proceedings if the UT administration had failed to comply with the court order.