Punjab hikes honorarium of 53,000 Anganwadi workers, others

Chandigarh :

Channi declared that all these workers would be now eligible for regular increase in their honorarium annually from January 1, 2023, and also distributed appointment letters to 67 'safai sewaks'.

Addressing a gathering of Anganwadi workers in Morinda town, the Chief Minister declared that from now onwards the monthly emoluments of the Anganwadi workers stand increased from Rs 8,100 to Rs 9,500, mini-Anganwadi workers from Rs 5,300 to Rs 6,300 and helpers from Rs 4,050 to Rs 5,100.

Likewise, the honorarium of Anganwadi workers would be increased every year by Rs 500 while it would be enhanced Rs 250 in case of both mini-Anganwadi workers and the helpers.

Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said the government is conversant with the problems being faced by the women who had to undertake household chores before leaving for the professional commitments. They deserved this much awaited increase in their monthly emoluments.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Razia Sultana expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister for this hike, adding that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the Anganwadi workers in their hour of need.



