Weekend curfew, 50 pc workforce in pvt offices: Delhi's fresh restrictions amid Covid spike

New Delhi :

In a fresh set of curbs announced by the DDMA, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that the national capital would be under weekend curbs to avoid the spread of infection.





All govt officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50% workforce of private offices will work from home, he said.





Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for the virus and asked those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves.