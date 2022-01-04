Tue, Jan 04, 2022

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says he has tested positive for Covid, has mild symptoms

Published: Jan 04,202208:52 AM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today said on twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and is isolating.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo)
New Delhi: "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested", he tweeted

The Delhi Chief Minister was also scheduled to attend a meeting of DDMA today over the Covid-19 situation in Delhi. 

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations