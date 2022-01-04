Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says he has tested positive for Covid, has mild symptoms

New Delhi :





I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022

The Delhi Chief Minister was also scheduled to attend a meeting of DDMA today over the Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

