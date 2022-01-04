Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says he has tested positive for Covid, has mild symptoms

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today said on twitter that he has tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and is isolating.
New Delhi: "I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested", he tweeted
I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch wid me in last few days, kindly isolate urself and get urself tested— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 4, 2022
The Delhi Chief Minister was also scheduled to attend a meeting of DDMA today over the Covid-19 situation in Delhi.
